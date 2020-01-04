Greta's 17th birthday gift for herself was a 7-hour-long protest in freezing cold to save the planet

The teen climate activist and a favourite among many liberals, Greta Thunberg turns 17 today but without a cake. The activist instead chose to protests for seven hours outside the Swedish parliament to mark her 17th birthday.

Greta sat in front of the parliament in freezing temperatures on her birthday to protest against the Swedish government for not doing enough for global warming caused climate change.

“I stand here striking from 8am until 3pm as usual ... then I’ll go home,” Thunberg, Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019, told Reuters.

She confirmed that while there won’t be a birthday cake, there will definitely be a celebratory dinner.

Greta had gained popularity for protesting alone in front of the Swedish parliament itself some time ago. Greta has since been around the world raising awareness on climate change and holding the mighty and powerful accountable for ignoring science and not doing anything to save Earth’s future.

Earlier this year, Thunberg's impassioned speech at the UN Climate Action Summit went viral, making people around the world take heed of the growing urgency of the climate crisis as well as the 16-year-old activist.

She was also named 'Person of the Year' by TIME magazine early December. The magazine said, “Thunberg has become the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet—and the avatar of a broader generational shift in our culture that is playing out everywhere from the campuses of Hong Kong to the halls of Congress in Washington.”

Greta has had a busy year, as she turns 17, she plans to further her fight for effective solutions for climate change.