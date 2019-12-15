Greta Thunberg tweets photo of herself sitting on floor of crowded train, railway company responds

German railway company Deutsche Bahn AG through their Twitter account however suggested that Greta's journey was not as uncomfortable as others on social media might have thought.

In a rather testy Tweet DB pointed out that Thunberg had travelled in first class during her journey through Germany.

"Dear Greta, thanks for supporting us railway workers in our fight against climate change. We are happy that you travelled with us on the ICE 174 on Saturday," tweeted DB's official account in German.

In a second tweet the rail company added that it would have been "nicer if you had also mentioned the friendly and competent manner in which you were treated by staff at your seat in first class".

The company then followed up the tweets with a press release, in which they added that Greta's travel companions "were sitting in first class from Frankfurt onwards".