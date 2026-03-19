'Green Light Given?': Axios Report Claims Trump Approved South Pars Strike, Contradicting 'No Knowledge' Remark

In a development that raises serious questions over Washington’s stance, a report by Axios has claimed that US President Donald Trump approved Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field contradicting his public statement denying any prior knowledge.

Report Claims US–Israel Coordination

Citing Israeli officials, Axios reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump coordinated closely on the strike. The Israeli Air Force operation targeting the key gas facility in southwest Iran was allegedly cleared by the White House to deter Tehran from disrupting oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump Publicly Denied Any Role

Earlier, Trump had asserted that the US “knew nothing” about the strike, blaming Israel for acting “out of anger.” He maintained that neither Washington nor Qatar had prior information, even as Iran retaliated by targeting LNG infrastructure in the Gulf.

Qatar Sought Urgent Clarification

Following Iran’s missile strikes, Qatari officials reportedly reached out to US envoy Steve Witkoff, CENTCOM commanders, and senior administration officials seeking clarity on Washington’s role. Efforts were also made to arrange an urgent call between Trump and Qatar’s Emir to defuse tensions.

In response to the South Pars strike, Iran launched missile attacks on LNG facilities in Qatar, including Ras Laffan Industrial City. The strikes caused damage and heightened fears of disruption to global energy supplies.

Iran Issues Fresh Warning

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any repeat strikes on its energy infrastructure by the US or Israel would trigger far more severe retaliation, signalling the risk of further escalation in the region.