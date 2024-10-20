'Grave Mistake': Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Iran's Proxy Hezbollah Attempted To Assassinate Him And His Wife'

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | X | Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday reacted to the alleged assassination bid against him after a drone strike at his residence in Caesarea and shared on X: "The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future. I say to Iran and its proxies in its axis of evil: Anyone who tries to harm Israel’s citizens will pay a heavy price. We will continue to eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them."

Reaffirming his government's commitment to get the hostages back from Gaza, his post further read, "We will bring our hostages home from Gaza. And we will return our citizens who live on our Northern border safely to their homes. Israel is determined to achieve all our war objectives and change the security reality in our region for generations to come. Together, we will fight, and with God's help – together, we will win."

Israel's government on Saturday (October 19) said a drone was launched toward the prime minister's house, with no casualties. The attack comes amid Iran's supreme leader stating that Hamas would continue its fight against Israel following the killing of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar, termed as the 'mastermind' of the last year's deadly October 7 attack.