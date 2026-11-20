Goldy Brar Tops Canada's 25 Most-Wanted Fugitives List Over 2023 Winnipeg Murder Case, CAD 250,000 Reward Announced |

Ottawa: Canadian police have added Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar to their wanted list in connection with the 2023 killing of an alleged member of a rival gang in Winnipeg, according to local media reports.

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Brar, 32, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, CBC News reported on Thursday.

He is also suspected to have been "instrumental" in a wide range of crimes across Canada, it said, quoting the police.

Separately, Brar topped Canada's list of 25 most-wanted fugitives released on Thursday by the BOLO Programme, a private, non-profit public-safety initiative that cooperates with Canadian police services.

It offers a reward of up to 250,000 Canadian dollars for any information leading to his arrest in Canada or the United States.

According to CBC News, Winnipeg police are seeking Brar in connection with the killing of Sukhdool Singh Gill, 39, alias Sukha Duneke, whose body was found at a home on Hazelton Drive in northwest Winnipeg on September 20, 2023, after police responded to reports of a shooting.

Gill was allegedly involved in a longstanding feud with rival gangs in India and had been accused of extortion and sending money to gang associates in the country, it said.

Police are also seeking Brar in connection with two more murders, including the 2023 assassination of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Brar, who left India for Canada on a student visa in 2017 and belongs to Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab, was a trusted member of the Bishnoi gang. Indian officials believe he is part of the Brar-Rohit Godara-Kala Jatheri gang.

Brar was among the fugitives identified following Operation Hardball, a years-long federal investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups.

The US charged Lawrence Bishnoi and Brar with ordering the assassination of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, who was killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

In September, the FBI added Brar to its list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives and announced a reward of USD one million for information leading to his arrest.

Brar is named in 52 FIRs registered at different places in Punjab. The Punjab government has also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for those providing credible information leading to his arrest.

The gangster, who already had an Interpol Red Corner Notice against him, was designated an "individual terrorist" by India in 2024 under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In 2023, Brar was put on the list of 25 most-wanted fugitives in Canada. He was placed 15th on the list, wanted for murder, criminal conspiracy, supply of illegal firearms, and attempted murder charges.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)