Globe-trotting

Pak Army choppers fail to locate missing climber on K2

Islamabad: Pakistan Army helicopters have failed to locate a mountaineer and two of his team members who went missing while attempting to summit K2, the second highest peak of the world, the media reported on Sunday. According to the expedition team, Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and MP Mohr from Chile, have not been contacted since they began their climb at midnight between Thursday and Friday, Dawn news reported. According to the Alpine Club, two Pakistan Army helicopters started a search and rescue mission on Saturday morning to locate the three missing climbers who at the time had not been contacted for over 30 hours.

Quake of 6.3-magnitude jolts Philippines

Manila: An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Davao del Sur province in the Philippines on Sunday, authorities said, adding that damages were expected.

The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said the quake, which struck at 12.22 p.m. (local time), hit at a depth of 15 m, about 6 km southeast of Magsaysay town, reports Xinhua news agency. The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks and cause damage. The tremors was also felt in Kadapawan City, Koronadal City in South Cotabato and other areas in the Mindanao region. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties or injuries. The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

13-yr-old girl dragged by stolen SUV dies

Wichita (US): A 13-year-old girl in Kansas died after being dragged for several miles by her family's SUV that had been stolen outside of a restaurant, police said. The girl was sitting in the back seat of the running vehicle while her family went inside to get food on Saturday when Kevin Palmer, 34, got into the driver's seat and took off, Wichita police said in a news release. The teen tried to get out of the vehicle while it was moving but was caught in the seat belt and dragged, police said. Someone saw the SUV, called 911 and followed the vehicle. Palmer stopped the SUV and ran away, then was captured by arriving officers. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. "This is one of the saddest cases I have been associated with in my over 28 years of law enforcement," Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in the release. The girl was not immediately identified.

Palmer is charged with felony murder. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.