'Get out', Genocide Supporters: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Heckled At Sydney Mosque During Friday Prayers Over Stance On Gaza

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Sydney: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke were heckled and asked to 'get out' during a visit to a mosque in Sydney on Friday. Protesters booed PM Albanese during his visit to Australia’s largest mosque, Lakemba Mosque, for Eid al-Fitr prayers, voicing anger over his stance on ally Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Clips from the incident showed some people in the crowd calling the leaders “genocide supporters” and demanding that they leave the mosque. Loud booing can be heard, while security guards were seen tackling one heckler to the ground before escorting him away.

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After the disruption, Albanese and Burke left the venue, with some protesters continuing to shout “shame on you” as they exited.

Muslim communities in Australia are reportedly angry over the fine line walked by the centre-left government since the Gaza war began, expressing concern for Palestinians, repeatedly urging a ceasefire, and backing Israel’s right to self-defence.

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“Eid Mubarak. An honour to join thousands for Eid al-Fitr at Lakemba Mosque this morning,” the Australian PM posted despite the disruption.