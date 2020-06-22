Germany's meat processing company COVID-19 outbreak infects 1,331

Berlin: The number of persons infected from a COVID-19 outbreak in the meat processing company Toennies in the district of Guetersloh in North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) had risen to 1,331 as of Sunday afternoon, according to the press release of the district.

The district of Guetersloh said 6,139 tests had been carried out, and 5,899 results are now available, among which 1,331 are positive. Five employees of the company are now in intensive care. The tests showed that the number of positive results outside the decomposition unit is significantly lower than in the decomposition unit, Xinhua news agency reported.