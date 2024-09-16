 Germany: Explosion Outside Cologne Nightclub Sparks Police Operation, Area Cordoned Off; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldGermany: Explosion Outside Cologne Nightclub Sparks Police Operation, Area Cordoned Off; Visuals Surface

Germany: Explosion Outside Cologne Nightclub Sparks Police Operation, Area Cordoned Off; Visuals Surface

The blast occurred directly in front of the Vanity Club Cologne. It also claimed that it had obtained CCTV footage of a man in a hoody who apparently left a bag outside one of the entrances and the explosion occurred shortly after it. It cited a local resident as saying that he was woken up early in the morning by a loud bang, saw a fire outside, and called the fire service.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Image Of The Site Where The Explosion Took Place | Sputnik

Berlin: An explosion was reported in Germany's Cologne city early on Monday, causing some damage to a building, local media said.

The NRW-Koln Police, in an X post in German, only announced that it had launched a "major police operation in area #Hohenzollernring" and that the area was closed "between Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz" and citizens should avoid the area.

Read Also
Germany: Deadly Blast At Building Housing Asylum Seekers, Incident To Be Probed
article-image

Subsequently, it posted that the traffic closures on Hohenzollernring had been lifted, and further information on the police operation would follow shortly.

Local media outlet EXPRESS.de, however, cited a police spokeswoman telling it that an explosion occurred between Rudolfplatz and Ehrenstrasse at around 5.50 a.m.

FPJ Shorts
World Ozone Day 2024: What Actions Have Been Undertaken To Heal Earth's Umbrella?
World Ozone Day 2024: What Actions Have Been Undertaken To Heal Earth's Umbrella?
Mumbai: Prithviraj Sukumaran Buys Duplex Apartment For ₹30 Crore In Bandra's Pali Hill
Mumbai: Prithviraj Sukumaran Buys Duplex Apartment For ₹30 Crore In Bandra's Pali Hill
Masaba Gupta Says Schoolmate Called Her 'Bas**rd' In Class 7, Boys Commented On Her Body: 'I Was Not Dainty Or Feminine'
Masaba Gupta Says Schoolmate Called Her 'Bas**rd' In Class 7, Boys Commented On Her Body: 'I Was Not Dainty Or Feminine'
After Chattisgarh, MP; Rajasthan To Offer MBBS Course In Hindi Starting This Year!
After Chattisgarh, MP; Rajasthan To Offer MBBS Course In Hindi Starting This Year!

"We have cordoned off a wide area and the investigation is ongoing," said the spokeswoman.

Read Also
Donald Trump 2nd Assassination Attempt: Former President Safe After Firing At His Florida Golf Club,...
article-image

About The Explosion That Occurred In Front Of The Vanity Club Cologne

It said that the blast occurred directly in front of the Vanity Club Cologne. It also claimed that it had obtained CCTV footage of a man in a hoody who apparently left a bag outside one of the entrances and the explosion occurred shortly after it. It cited a local resident as saying that he was woken up early in the morning by a loud bang, saw a fire outside, and called the fire service. He also claimed that he had seen several individuals running away from the area.

The Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper also reported that the incident may have taken place at a nightclub. Radio Koln said the explosion also reportedly led to a fire, which had, however, been doused by the time firefighters arrived. It said that one person had suffered mild injuries and was taken to hospital. Police said that investigations are underway in the area of the incident and it would release further details later.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Study In UK: University Of Strathclyde Offering MSc Environmental Engineering Scholarship For...

Study In UK: University Of Strathclyde Offering MSc Environmental Engineering Scholarship For...

Germany: Explosion Outside Cologne Nightclub Sparks Police Operation, Area Cordoned Off; Visuals...

Germany: Explosion Outside Cologne Nightclub Sparks Police Operation, Area Cordoned Off; Visuals...

'Operation Sadbhav': India Sends Aid To Help Typhoon-Hit Myanmar, Laos & Vietnam; Visuals Surface

'Operation Sadbhav': India Sends Aid To Help Typhoon-Hit Myanmar, Laos & Vietnam; Visuals Surface

Ukraine: Russian Bombing In Kharkiv Kills 94-Year-Old Woman, Leaves 42 Injured; Visuals Surface

Ukraine: Russian Bombing In Kharkiv Kills 94-Year-Old Woman, Leaves 42 Injured; Visuals Surface

Bilingualism Is “A Special Power”, Says Singapore Education Minister Chan Chun Sing; Announces 3...

Bilingualism Is “A Special Power”, Says Singapore Education Minister Chan Chun Sing; Announces 3...