Germany: Deadly Blast At Building Housing Asylum Seekers, Incident To Be Probed

An explosion occurred in a building housing asylum seekers near the German city of Hamburg on Tuesday (July 8). Reports in local media said that building is in Buchholz in der Nordheide in the south of Hamburg. One person was killed in the explosion.

DW News reported that the police officials detected smell of gasoline as they entered the building.

"There was a sudden explosion in the building. The facility was set fully on fire as a result of this. Several people were injured, some of them seriously," the police said in a statement.

Identity of the victim in the blast, a woman, has not yet been ascertained. Twenty other people have been injured, one of whom was severely injured. The fire service officials and rescue teams were present at the site.

A fire started after the blast at the building. It was doused and the rescue work was completed. However, the police have still asked people in the area to avoid venturing near the site.

Blast to be investigated

Media reports said that investigation into the blast would soon be launched after "detailed evidence-gathering"

Crimes against asylum seekers assume considerable importance in Germany due to resurgence of neo-right wing groups. Although many of these have remained fringe elements, the right-wing opinion has been able to get a sizeable political mobilisation in the form of political parties like Alternative for Germany (AfD).

(With inputs from agencies)