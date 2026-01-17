 Georgia Accident Video: 7-Car Terrifying Crash In Fort Oglethorpe After 82-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Presses Gas Instead Of Brake
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldGeorgia Accident Video: 7-Car Terrifying Crash In Fort Oglethorpe After 82-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Presses Gas Instead Of Brake

Georgia Accident Video: 7-Car Terrifying Crash In Fort Oglethorpe After 82-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Presses Gas Instead Of Brake

Dramatic visuals from Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, show a violent seven-car crash at the intersection of Battlefield Parkway and Dietz Road. An 82-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer allegedly triggered the chain-reaction collision, leaving four people seriously injured. Several vehicles were smashed and spun within seconds as debris and smoke engulfed the busy intersection.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Dramatic footage captures the moment a violent chain-reaction crash involving seven vehicles unfolded at a Fort Oglethorpe intersection | X/@liveXclique

An 82-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer crashed into seven vehicles after mistakenly pressing the gas instead of the brake, severely injuring four people at the intersection of Battlefield Parkway (GA 2) and Dietz Road in Fort Oglethorpe on Wednesday. A video of the massive crash was recorded and has since gone viral on social media.

Viral Footage Shows Moment of Impact

The footage captures the dramatic moment at a busy intersection where several vehicles are stopped at a red light or moving slowly in traffic. Suddenly, a speeding Ford Explorer approaches rapidly from behind within the flow of traffic.

Due to high speed and apparent pedal confusion, the SUV crashed into the slow-moving vehicles ahead, causing a chain reaction of violent collisions. Multiple impacts occurred within seconds as cars were shoved forward, spun around and smashed together, with debris flying and smoke rising across the intersection.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena-UBT Clinches Victory In Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Stronghold, Thane Ward
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena-UBT Clinches Victory In Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Stronghold, Thane Ward
Has India Walked Away From Chabahar Port? MEA Silence Fuels Speculation
Has India Walked Away From Chabahar Port? MEA Silence Fuels Speculation
'Please Stop Associating My Name With Talwiinder': Model Sony Kaur Denies Being Singer's Ex-Girlfriend Amid Rumours Of Him Dating Disha Patani
'Please Stop Associating My Name With Talwiinder': Model Sony Kaur Denies Being Singer's Ex-Girlfriend Amid Rumours Of Him Dating Disha Patani
Why Is 2016 Suddenly Trending? Kareena, Alia, Ananya & Other Bollywood Stars Are Obsessed With This Viral Trend!
Why Is 2016 Suddenly Trending? Kareena, Alia, Ananya & Other Bollywood Stars Are Obsessed With This Viral Trend!

Chain Reaction at Traffic Signal

The Ford Explorer first struck a white Kia Forte, a white GMC Sierra and a brown Honda CR-V, all of which were stopped at the traffic light on Dietz Road.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the impact caused the GMC Sierra to crash into a gray Honda Civic and a pink Lexus IS300, while the Ford Explorer began to flip over.

Read Also
VIDEO: Bystanders Loot Fish After Minor Killed In Road Accident In Bihar’s Sitamarhi
article-image

SUV Flips, Hits Lexus Roof

The Ford Explorer then struck the roof of the Lexus IS300 before coming to rest in the right westbound lane of Battlefield Parkway.

A white Kia Sorento traveling westbound on Battlefield Parkway was also hit by flying debris from the crash.

Charges Pending, Condition Unknown

The driver of the Ford Explorer has charges pending, GSP said. As of now, the condition of the elderly woman remains unclear.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Has India Walked Away From Chabahar Port? MEA Silence Fuels Speculation
Has India Walked Away From Chabahar Port? MEA Silence Fuels Speculation
'Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Said I Saved At Least 10 Million People': US President Donald Trump...
'Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Said I Saved At Least 10 Million People': US President Donald Trump...
US President Donald Trump Unveils 'Board Of Peace' To Oversee Phase 2 Of Gaza Peace Plan
US President Donald Trump Unveils 'Board Of Peace' To Oversee Phase 2 Of Gaza Peace Plan
'Very Risky & Scary': Maria Corina Machado Recounts Harrowing Escape From Venezuela
'Very Risky & Scary': Maria Corina Machado Recounts Harrowing Escape From Venezuela
Georgia Accident Video: 7-Car Terrifying Crash In Fort Oglethorpe After 82-Year-Old Woman Allegedly...
Georgia Accident Video: 7-Car Terrifying Crash In Fort Oglethorpe After 82-Year-Old Woman Allegedly...