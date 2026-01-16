VIDEO: Bystanders Loot Fish After Minor Killed In Road Accident In Bihar’s Sitamarhi

Insensitive behaviour was on display in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, where a minor boy died in a tragic road accident. The incident reportedly took place in Jhajhihat village, under the jurisdiction of the Pupri police station.

The victim, identified as Ritesh Kumar, also known as Golu, was a Class VII student. He was on his way to attend morning coaching classes when he was hit by a speeding pickup truck. The boy died on the spot. The collision left people in the area shocked. Ritesh’s family arrived at the scene shortly after being informed.

While the victim’s family was still grappling with the devastating news of their son’s death, a starkly contrasting scene unfolded across the road. The pickup truck involved in the fatal accident was carrying fish, which spilled onto the roadway after the crash.

Instead of offering help, calling for medical assistance, or informing the police, many people who gathered at the site began looting the scattered fish. Even as the boy’s body lay nearby, several individuals were seen filling sacks and fleeing with large quantities of fish.

After being alerted, Pupri police reached the spot, dispersed the crowd, and took custody of Ritesh’s body, which was later sent for post-mortem examination.

The police have seized the pickup truck involved in the crash and launched an investigation into the matter.