 VIDEO: Bystanders Loot Fish After Minor Killed In Road Accident In Bihar’s Sitamarhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Bystanders Loot Fish After Minor Killed In Road Accident In Bihar’s Sitamarhi

VIDEO: Bystanders Loot Fish After Minor Killed In Road Accident In Bihar’s Sitamarhi

A Class VII student, Ritesh Kumar, was killed after being hit by a speeding pickup truck in Sitamarhi’s Jhajhihat village. As his family mourned nearby, bystanders looted fish from the crashed vehicle instead of helping. Police dispersed the crowd, seized the vehicle, sent the body for a post-mortem, and launched an investigation.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
article-image

Insensitive behaviour was on display in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, where a minor boy died in a tragic road accident. The incident reportedly took place in Jhajhihat village, under the jurisdiction of the Pupri police station.

The victim, identified as Ritesh Kumar, also known as Golu, was a Class VII student. He was on his way to attend morning coaching classes when he was hit by a speeding pickup truck. The boy died on the spot. The collision left people in the area shocked. Ritesh’s family arrived at the scene shortly after being informed.

While the victim’s family was still grappling with the devastating news of their son’s death, a starkly contrasting scene unfolded across the road. The pickup truck involved in the fatal accident was carrying fish, which spilled onto the roadway after the crash.

Instead of offering help, calling for medical assistance, or informing the police, many people who gathered at the site began looting the scattered fish. Even as the boy’s body lay nearby, several individuals were seen filling sacks and fleeing with large quantities of fish.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP’s ‘Rasmalai’ Victory Sparks Cheers, Jibes And Questions On Social Media
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP’s ‘Rasmalai’ Victory Sparks Cheers, Jibes And Questions On Social Media
RCB Propose AI-Enabled Cameras Worth ₹4.5 Cr At Chinnaswamy Following Stampede As Search For IPL 2026 Home Ground Continues
RCB Propose AI-Enabled Cameras Worth ₹4.5 Cr At Chinnaswamy Following Stampede As Search For IPL 2026 Home Ground Continues
National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For Real Execution
National Startup Day Salutes India’s Risk-Takers, Piyush Goyal Endorses Aman Gupta’s Call For Real Execution
Undercover Miss Hong OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Park Shin-hye's Latest K- Drama
Undercover Miss Hong OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About Park Shin-hye's Latest K- Drama
Read Also
Bihar: 7,400 Registered HIV Positive Cases Raise Alarm In Sitamarhi, Over 400 Children Among...
article-image

After being alerted, Pupri police reached the spot, dispersed the crowd, and took custody of Ritesh’s body, which was later sent for post-mortem examination.

The police have seized the pickup truck involved in the crash and launched an investigation into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: January 16, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 36 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 16, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 36 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...
UP: Devotees Begin Worshipping Viral Dog Circling Hanuman Idol, Considering It Spiritual...
UP: Devotees Begin Worshipping Viral Dog Circling Hanuman Idol, Considering It Spiritual...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
'No Party In World Has Demolished As Many Temples As BJP': Akhilesh Yadav On Demolition Drives...
'No Party In World Has Demolished As Many Temples As BJP': Akhilesh Yadav On Demolition Drives...
VIDEO: Bystanders Loot Fish After Minor Killed In Road Accident In Bihar’s Sitamarhi
VIDEO: Bystanders Loot Fish After Minor Killed In Road Accident In Bihar’s Sitamarhi