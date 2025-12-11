Bihar: 7,400 Registered HIV Positive Cases Raise Alarm In Sitamarhi, Over 400 Children Among Infected | X

Sitamarhi: Bihar's Sitamarhi district has recorded an alarming rise in HIV infections, placing significant pressure on the local health system.

According to data from the ART Centre at the district hospital, nearly 7,400 HIV-positive patients have been registered, including more than 400 children who contracted the virus from their parents.

Children at Risk as Awareness Remains Low

The high number of HIV-infected children has raised concerns among health workers. Doctors say these cases largely involve families where one or both parents are HIV-positive, resulting in transmission at birth. According to a report by News18, medical officers at the ART Centre describe the situation as deeply concerning, attributing the surge to limited public awareness about the infection.

Dr Haseen Akhtar, a medical officer at the centre, said awareness levels remain very low despite repeated campaigns. He noted that between 40 and 60 new cases are reported every month and that the centre currently provides medication to 5,000 patients. “Sitamarhi has now become a high-load HIV centre, which is extremely concerning,” he said, as quoted by the publication.

Officials believe the rise in cases is linked to several social factors, including marriages carried out without health verification, long-term migration for work, limited understanding of HIV transmission and reluctance to undergo testing due to social stigma.

Health Department Steps Up Response

In response to the growing numbers, the administration has begun strengthening awareness initiatives across the district. The ART Centre is planning new community outreach efforts, and health teams are preparing to conduct HIV testing camps in local villages.

Experts warn that the increasing burden of infections should serve as a health alert for both the district and the wider state. They say timely awareness on safe sexual practices, the dangers of contaminated needles and the importance of regular HIV testing is essential to prevent further spread.

Officials maintain that without expanded public education and consistent testing, the rising trend in Sitamarhi could worsen in the coming months.