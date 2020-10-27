Gender Blunder: Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris’ husband as 'Kamala’s wife'; Republicans mock awkward gaffe

As the 2020 United States presidential election looms closer, Democratic candidate Joe Biden seems to have regained his penchant for goofing up words in front of the camera. While responding to question on his campaign efforts, he referred to his running mate Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff as — "Kamala's wife".

Biden was talking about the Democratic campaign in Texas during the final week before the election and how the party is focusing on the 17 battlegrounds across the USA.

The very next moment, he says, "But my wife Jill, as you know, and Doug Emhoff, uh, Kamala’s wife, are there."

For the uninitiated, Emhoff, the husband of US Senator Kamala Harris, is a distinguished lawyer himself.

Harris is the Democratic vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election, running alongside Joe Biden.

Shortly after the incident, the Republicans shared a video clip of the hilarious gaffe on the 'GOP War Room' official YouTube channel: