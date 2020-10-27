Gender Blunder: Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris’ husband as 'Kamala’s wife'; Republicans mock awkward gaffe

As the 2020 United States presidential election looms closer, Democratic candidate Joe Biden seems to have regained his penchant for goofing up words in front of the camera. While responding to question on his campaign efforts, he referred to his running mate Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff as — "Kamala's wife".
Biden was talking about the Democratic campaign in Texas during the final week before the election and how the party is focusing on the 17 battlegrounds across the USA.
The very next moment, he says, "But my wife Jill, as you know, and Doug Emhoff, uh, Kamala’s wife, are there."
For the uninitiated, Emhoff, the husband of US Senator Kamala Harris, is a distinguished lawyer himself.
Harris is the Democratic vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election, running alongside Joe Biden.
Shortly after the incident, the Republicans shared a video clip of the hilarious gaffe on the 'GOP War Room' official YouTube channel:
The 77-year-old Biden, of course, is known for his hilarious, often downright embarrassing, gaffes and misstatements, owing to his well-documented history in the public eye.
Just days ago, he had accidentally referred to US President Donald Trump as "George", apparently mistaking him for the ex-president George W Bush. He quickly corrected his blunder after a hushed reminder from his wife.
The Democratic presidential candidate had also, on several occasions in the past, consistently confused people with his penchant of being a gaffe machine, some of it which came off as being unwittingly ableist or racist.
From mistaking which of the ex-Irish prime minister's parents had passed away to asking a paraplegic senator to stand up for a round of applause, media reports have aptly captured a history of Joe Biden's biggest blunders.
The septuagenarian's supporters, though, often find Biden's gaffes as "charming" with most people online laughing it off as 'Biden being Biden'.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)