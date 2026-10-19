Gaza Food Crisis Deepens As UN Cuts Aid To 5 Lakh Palestinians Amid Funding Shortage | AI Representational Image

The World Food Programme has reduced monthly food assistance from 1.6 million to 1.1 million people in Gaza, halved food rations and cut daily hot meals as funding shortages threaten humanitarian operations.

Cairo/Gaza, October 19: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced major cuts to humanitarian assistance in Gaza due to severe funding shortages, leaving nearly 5 lakh Palestinians without monthly food support as widespread hunger continues across the war-ravaged territory.

The agency has reduced the number of people receiving monthly food assistance from 1.6 million to 1.1 million, even as nearly two-thirds of Gaza’s population struggles to secure enough food.

The UN World Food Programme has said funding shortages are forcing major cuts to its aid program in Gaza, leaving about 500,000 people without monthly food support in a territory where two-thirds of the population struggle to get enough to eat https://t.co/R88aJOmADm — Reuters (@Reuters) October 19, 2026

Food Rations Halved, Hot Meals Reduced

Apart from reducing the number of beneficiaries, the WFP has halved food rations and cut cash assistance for 75,000 families.

The number of daily hot meals provided to people unable to cook has also dropped from 250,000 to 150,000. Some families living in hard-to-reach areas now receive a hot meal only once every two days.

According to the WFP, approximately 1.4 million Palestinians, representing two-thirds of Gaza’s population, face crisis levels of food insecurity or worse. Of these, around 200,000 are experiencing emergency levels of food insecurity.

Gaza Residents Continue To Struggle Despite Ceasefire

The aid reductions come a year after a US-brokered ceasefire agreement that envisaged the eventual reconstruction of Gaza.

However, little progress has been made towards implementing the broader agreement to end the conflict, including provisions requiring Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops.

Speaking to Reuters in Gaza, WFP Acting Executive Director Carl Skau described the continuing humanitarian crisis despite the ceasefire.

“It’s a year into the agreement of this ceasefire. Well, life is still brutal here. There is no proper shelter.. There is no basic services. There is no safety, no security,” Skau said.

He also warned that the reductions in humanitarian assistance were taking place as Gaza approached another difficult winter.

“These cuts are happening just as we are facing the fourth winter. You know, I’ve been through the winters here, absolutely brutal,” he added.

WFP Seeks $450 Million To Sustain Relief Operations

The WFP said it urgently requires $450 million over the next six months to maintain critical humanitarian operations in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The funding shortage threatens food distribution and other essential assistance at a time when large sections of Gaza’s population remain dependent on humanitarian support.

The agency has appealed for continued international assistance to protect vulnerable families and prevent further deterioration of living conditions.

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UN Agency Urges World To Step Up Support

Skau called on the international community to sustain humanitarian assistance and support Gaza’s recovery efforts.

“We tell the world now is this is not the time to look away. This is the time to step up to sustain this support, to protect the progress that has been made, but also to push for early recovery,” Skau said.

The WFP stressed the need for urgent financial support to maintain its operations as Gaza faces continuing food insecurity, inadequate shelter and the approaching winter.