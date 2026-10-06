Israel On High Alert Ahead Of October 7 Anniversary, Warns Gaza Of 'Heavy Price' | X - thejournal_ie

Israel has placed its military on high alert ahead of the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, with Defence Minister Israel Katz warning that Gaza would pay a "heavy price" if Israeli forces were harmed.

Katz’s office said on Tuesday that the decision was based on intelligence about possible attacks by Hamas against Israeli forces in Gaza on the anniversary, AFP reports.

Israel cites intelligence on possible Hamas attacks

The instruction was issued "in light of intelligence regarding Hamas's intentions to attempt to carry out attacks and terror operations against our forces in Gaza on that day", Katz’s office said.

"If, heaven forbid, our forces are harmed, the ones who will pay the heavy price will be Hamas and the population of Gaza -- beyond all proportion," the statement added.

October 7 attack and Gaza war

The Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, was the deadliest day in Israel’s history, killing 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also took 251 hostages into Gaza, 44 of whom were already dead.

Israel subsequently launched a military offensive that has devastated much of Gaza and killed more than 74,200 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which is under Hamas authority. The United Nations considers the ministry’s figures reliable.

Since a ceasefire was declared in October 2025, Israeli forces have killed more than 1,440 people in Gaza, according to the ministry.

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Netanyahu says there will be ‘no Hamas rule in Gaza’

During a state ceremony on Monday marking three years since the October 7 attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there would be "no Hamas rule in Gaza".

Netanyahu also vowed that Israel would continue targeting anyone involved in the October 7 attack or in holding hostages.