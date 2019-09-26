Gates Foundation employee resigns to protest against its decision to honour PM Narendra Modi with Global Goalkeeper award

To protest against Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s decision to award Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Global Goalkeeper award an employee of the foundation has resigned. The employee believes Modi doesn’t not deserve the award. However, the foundation has different point of view to back the decision to honour Modi with the award.

Modi has received Global Goalkeeper award on September 24, for initiating the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, as soon as he came into power in 2014. The initiative also aimed to build millions of toilets for poor people in India.

Sabah Hamid, 42, a communications specialist and programme officer at the foundation for the last three and half years told to TRT World in an interview that the foundation is making mistake. Hamid backed his decision by making some points that emphasised failure of Modi’s BJP-led government. She told to TRT World that after August 5 this year when the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped people there are living in intense despair and are away from even medical facilities.