Khalistani Terrorist Sukhdool Singh Shot Dead In Winnipeg City In Canada In Inter-Gang Rivalry

Ottawa: Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a Khalistani terrorist and gangster who had escaped to Canada from Punjab, India in the year 2017 using forged documents, was shot dead on Wednesday night (September 20) in Winnipeg, Canada by unknown assailants. He was a native of Moga in Punjab. According to reports, he was also in NIA's list of most wanted for terror and crime activities. The murder of Sukhdool Singh also brings to light the fact that several most-wanted criminals named by India are residing in Canada and other Western countries.

The Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) had said that he had supported the Davinder Bambiha or DB gang and had joined pro-Khalistan forces.

Row over Nijjar's death

His death comes in the backdrop of strained relations between India and Canada over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments in the House of Commons that there was possible link between the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was shot dead in June this year and agents of Indian government. India denied all the claims and hit back at Canada for its "absured" allegations.

The situation reached a crescendo with Canada announcing that they had expelled an Indian diplomat. India reciprocated by summoning the Canadian High Commissioner and also fired a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move.

Damage control attempt by Trudeau

Sensing that the situation was getting out of hand, Canadian Prime Minister tried damage control by saying that Canada was not trying to provoke India.

However, on Wednesday (September 20), India issued an advisory for the Indian Nationals and students residing in Canada saying that in "view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution."

