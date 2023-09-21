Who Was Sukhdool Singh Aka Sukha Duneke? Khalistani Terrorist Shot Dead In Inter-Gang Rivalry In Canada | Twitter

Sukha Duneke, a fugitive wanted for his involvement in multiple criminal activities in India, was shot dead on Wednesday night (September 20) in Winnipeg, Canada, in what appears to be part of a gang war. He was a native of Moga in Punjab.

Duneke was on NIA's 'most wanted' list

Duneke, who had been on the run since 2017, was known to have a significant criminal record, with seven cases registered against him. He was on the List of NIA's most wanted.

Duneke had reportedly fled to Canada from India using forged documents in 2017 and had since been evading law enforcement authorities. According to reports, he had been actively aiding, funding, and strengthening the Davinder Bambiha gang, which operated in various regions of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While Duneke had some affiliations with pro-Khalistan outfits, his criminal activities primarily revolved around extortion and contract killings, commonly referred to as 'supari' killings. He had been orchestrating a range of crimes in Punjab and neighboring states through his associates and had earned a spot on the most-wanted list of criminals in the region.

Sukhdool Singh's criminal record

One notable incident involving Duneke occurred on March 14 of the previous year when he allegedly conspired to assassinate kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal during a kabaddi match in Mallian village, Jalandhar.

Duneke had accumulated a staggering criminal record, with more than 20 cases registered against him for charges including murder and other serious offenses in Punjab and nearby states.

Investigation on the murder underway

The circumstances surrounding Duneke's death in Winnipeg are currently under investigation, and Canadian authorities are working in coordination with their Indian counterparts to gather more information about the incident.

As investigations continue, more details are expected to emerge regarding the circumstances leading to Sukha Duneke's death and any potential connections to his criminal activities in India.

Read Also Khalistani Terrorist Sukhdool Singh Shot Dead In Winnipeg City In Canada In Inter-Gang Rivalry

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)