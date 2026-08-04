Ganga Water Treaty Talks To Take Place Via Bilateral Mechanisms: MEA

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | PTI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said discussions on the Ganga Water Treaty between India and Bangladesh will be conducted through the existing bilateral mechanisms between the two countries.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers, with the Joint Rivers Commission serving as the bilateral mechanism for addressing water-related issues.

“There are 54 rivers shared between India and Bangladesh, and the Joint Rivers Commission is the bilateral mechanism for addressing water-related issues,” Jaiswal said.

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He added that several technical-level mechanisms are also in place to facilitate discussions between the two sides on matters related to shared rivers and water resources.

Jaiswal further clarified that any discussion concerning the Ganga Water Treaty would similarly take place through the bilateral mechanisms already established between India and Bangladesh.

The Ganga Water Treaty, signed by India and Bangladesh in 1996, governs the sharing of Ganga waters at the Farakka Barrage during the dry season. The agreement has remained an important component of water cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

India and Bangladesh share several transboundary rivers, making water management and equitable sharing of river waters a key aspect of bilateral relations.