MK Stalin Calls CM Vijay A 'Reels Creator' After Udhayanidhi Stalin Walks Free

The political battle between the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) intensified on Tuesday after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was released from police custody hours after being arrested over his controversial remarks allegedly aimed at actor Trisha Krishnan.

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Soon after his release, former Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin launched a sharp attack on the government led by Chief Minister Vijay, accusing it of using arrests to suppress dissent. "Arrogance leads to destruction; persistent arrogance only accelerates it," Stalin said in a strongly worded statement.

The DMK chief alleged that the arrest was intended to divert public attention from pressing issues, including the Cauvery water dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam project. He also claimed that the timing of the action, a day before the commencement of the state Assembly's budget session, was aimed at keeping the Leader of the Opposition away from the House.

Targeting Vijay directly, Stalin criticised the chief minister for allegedly focusing more on social media than governance. He further accused the administration of cracking down on political opponents, student groups, farmers and anti-NEET protesters.

The controversy stems from a speech delivered by Udhayanidhi Stalin in Thanjavur, where he was interrupted by members of the audience chanting actor Trisha Krishnan's name. His subsequent remarks were criticised by the TVK as derogatory and inappropriate.

Several prominent figures, including MDMK leader Durai Vaiko, singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor-politician Khushboo Sundar, condemned the remarks.

Police charged Udhayanidhi under multiple provisions, including sections related to obscenity, insulting the modesty of women, criminal intimidation and promoting enmity. Provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act were also invoked.

However, the Madras High Court later ordered his release after questioning, bringing temporary relief to the opposition leader while intensifying the political confrontation between the DMK and the ruling TVK government.