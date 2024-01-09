 Who Is Gabriel Attal, Youngest & First Openly Gay PM Of France?
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWho Is Gabriel Attal, Youngest & First Openly Gay PM Of France?

Who Is Gabriel Attal, Youngest & First Openly Gay PM Of France?

Gabriel Attal, who is 34-year-old, is the youngest Prime Minister in French modern history. He is also the first openly gay PM of France.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Gabriel Attal | X

Gabriel Attal has reportedly become the Prime Minister of France. Gabriel Attal, who is 34-year-old, is the youngest Prime Minister in modern French history. He is also the first openly gay PM of France. Attal, named by French President Emannuel Macron, replaced Elisabeth Borne, who has resigned after 20 months in office.

Gabriel Attal, who is currently education minister, will now lead the French government as their Prime Minister into European Parliament elections in June this year.

Read Also
France Introduces Deposit For Non-EU Student Visa Applicants
article-image

Who Is Gabriel Attal?

Born in 1989, Attal started his political journey with the Socialist Party at 17. He later joined Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche (later renamed Renaissance) in 2016. His star rose in 2017 when he was elected to the National Assembly as a deputy (LREM).

In 2020, Attal became the youngest government spokesperson under Prime Minister Castex. During his time as spokesperson, he navigated France through the COVID-19 pandemic, facing public scrutiny and handling communication effectively.

In 2022, he transitioned to Minister of Public Action and Accounts under Prime Minister Borne, overseeing fiscal reforms and public service modernization. Since July 2023, Attal has served as Minister of National Education and Youth, the youngest person to hold the office in France's Fifth Republic.

Attal is seen as a potential candidate to succeed Emmanuel Macron in the 2027 French presidential election. Macron is legally barred from the 3rd term in office.

Read Also
France: Police Open Fire On Hijab-Wearing Woman Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ & Making Death Threats...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Gabriel Attal, Youngest & First Openly Gay PM Of France?

Who Is Gabriel Attal, Youngest & First Openly Gay PM Of France?

WATCH: CNN Anchor Sara Sidner Reveals She Has Stage 3 Breast Cancer On Live TV

WATCH: CNN Anchor Sara Sidner Reveals She Has Stage 3 Breast Cancer On Live TV

US Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student, Giving Her 100% Marks On Assignments During...

US Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student, Giving Her 100% Marks On Assignments During...

Mumbai-Born Gay Woman Minita Sanghvi Announces Candidacy For 44th State Senate District In New York

Mumbai-Born Gay Woman Minita Sanghvi Announces Candidacy For 44th State Senate District In New York

Ram Temple Inauguration: Hindu Americans Hold Car Rally In Houston Ahead Of Consecration In Ayodhya;...

Ram Temple Inauguration: Hindu Americans Hold Car Rally In Houston Ahead Of Consecration In Ayodhya;...