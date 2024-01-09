Who Is Gabriel Attal, Youngest & First Openly Gay PM Of France?

Gabriel Attal | X

Gabriel Attal has reportedly become the Prime Minister of France. Gabriel Attal, who is 34-year-old, is the youngest Prime Minister in modern French history. He is also the first openly gay PM of France. Attal, named by French President Emannuel Macron, replaced Elisabeth Borne, who has resigned after 20 months in office.

Gabriel Attal, who is currently education minister, will now lead the French government as their Prime Minister into European Parliament elections in June this year.

Cher @GabrielAttal, je sais pouvoir compter sur votre énergie et votre engagement pour mettre en œuvre le projet de réarmement et de régénération que j’ai annoncé. Dans la fidélité à l’esprit de 2017 : dépassement et audace. Au service de la Nation et des Français. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 9, 2024

Who Is Gabriel Attal?

Born in 1989, Attal started his political journey with the Socialist Party at 17. He later joined Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche (later renamed Renaissance) in 2016. His star rose in 2017 when he was elected to the National Assembly as a deputy (LREM).

In 2020, Attal became the youngest government spokesperson under Prime Minister Castex. During his time as spokesperson, he navigated France through the COVID-19 pandemic, facing public scrutiny and handling communication effectively.

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old Education Minister Gabriel Attal as his new prime minister. He will be France's youngest prime minister and the first to be openly gay: Reuters



(Pic: Gabriel Attal's 'X' account) pic.twitter.com/yFEQDSI1vf — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

In 2022, he transitioned to Minister of Public Action and Accounts under Prime Minister Borne, overseeing fiscal reforms and public service modernization. Since July 2023, Attal has served as Minister of National Education and Youth, the youngest person to hold the office in France's Fifth Republic.

Attal is seen as a potential candidate to succeed Emmanuel Macron in the 2027 French presidential election. Macron is legally barred from the 3rd term in office.