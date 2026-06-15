G7 Summit In France: All You Need To Know About Host Spa Town Evian-Les-Bains

IANS

French President Emmanuel Macron has chosen the picturesque lakeside town of Evian-les-Bains, located on the shores of Lake Geneva and surrounded by the Alps, as the venue for the 53rd G7 Summit, bringing together leaders of the world's seven major advanced economies.

Nestled in eastern France's Haute-Savoie region, Evian-les-Bains is a charming spa town on the southern shores of Lake Geneva, directly opposite Switzerland. Despite its global fame and picturesque setting, the town is home to fewer than 10,000 residents, according to a Reuters report.

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Despite its small population, Evian-les-Bains has long been a popular destination, attracting visitors with its renowned thermal springs, scenic lakeside location, and elegant Belle Époque architecture.

Historic legacy

The "Evian Accords" that ended the Algerian War and recognised an independent Algeria were signed here.

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Home of Evian water

Evian-les-Bains is best known worldwide as the home of the iconic Evian mineral water brand, whose natural spring water has been bottled in the town for more than a century.

Previous global summit

The town previously hosted a major global summit in 2003, when it welcomed leaders of the then G8 nations, which still included Russia. Attendees included French President Jacques Chirac, US President George W. Bush, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

Closest airport

The nearest major airport to Évian-les-Bains is Geneva Airport (GVA) in Switzerland.