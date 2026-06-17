G7 Hot Mic Moments: Meloni Reveals She Quit Smoking, Trump Talks Greenland & Macron Misplaces Watch

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From Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealing her decision to quit smoking, prompting enthusiastic congratulations from leaders of Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and the European Union, to US President Donald Trump’s cryptic reference to Greenland and French President Emmanuel Macron’s misplaced watch, were among the candid conversationscaught on open microphones during the G7 Summit in France.

Meloni reveals smoking decision

PM Meloni's smoking habits were the subject of a hot-mic moment on Tuesday. It started with the Italian PM saying she had to take "three coffees" to wake up. Asked by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz if a cigarette was also needed, Meloni revealed that she stopped smoking "one month ago."

Her stance against tobacco received enthusiastic congratulations from leaders of Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and the European Union.

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Trump's Greenland remark

While speaking with European Council President António Costa, Trump was caught on microphone saying, “You understand?” After a pause, he added a single word: “Greenland.” The beginning and end of the conversation were unclear, AP reported.

For the unversed, European politicians have been outraged by Mr Trump's threats to acquire Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark.

Macron's misplaced watch

In another light-hearted moment, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney noticed that French President Emmanuel Macron appeared to have left his watch behind.

“He’s left his watch here. We’ve got his watch,” Carney joked. Trump immediately joined in. “Give me it if he left, gimme,” he said, prompting laughter among those present.

'Melodi' reunion at the summit

Another hot-mic moment featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Meloni. The two leaders exchanged warm greetings, reviving the popular “Melodi” social media trend." PM Modi appeared to reference their social media popularity."Yeah, we are the most famous on Instagram," Meloni responded.

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Open microphones run 27 minutes

The hot-mic recordings reportedly ran for 27 minutes on the second day of the summit.