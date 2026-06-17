G7 Summit 2026: Donald Trump Holds PM Modi's Wrist While Climbing Stairs|Watch

Trump Holds PM Modi's Wrist While Climbing Stairs | X

A video from the G7 Summit is going viral on social media, showing US President Donald Trump briefly grabbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wrist while stepping up a small stair at the G7 Summit.

Video gains attention online

The clip, which was shot as the two leaders walked together at the summit venue in the French spa town of Evian-les-Bains, shows Trump reaching for PM Modi’s wrist as they approach a short set of steps for a group photo of G7 leaders.

India’s Modi helps Trump get into position on stairs during G7 leaders photo op pic.twitter.com/Zv2cEMO7eG — RT (@RT_com) June 16, 2026

The clip garnered more than 225K views in just a few hours of posting.

First meeting in 16 months

The clip surfaced soon after another widely shared moment in which PM Modi and Trump exchanged a warm handshake, marking their first in-person meeting in 16 months.

Their two leaders last meet face-to-face at the White House in February 2025, shortly after Trump began his second term as president.

PM Modi raises issue of Indian seafarers killed in US military strikes

Underscoring India's commitment to the global seafaring community, PM Modi said, "Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives. The safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our responsibility," PM Modi said.