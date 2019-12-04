Furious Trump calls Trudeau 'two-faced' after video of him mocking POTUS goes viral

The United States of America President Donald Trump called Justin Trudeau "two-faced" on Wednesday after a video footage of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte mocking Trump went viral all over social media.

"He's two-faced," Trump said, adding, "honestly with Trudeau, he's a nice guy."

In the video, the world leaders, completely unaware of someone recording their 'gossip' at the opening of this week’s NATO (The North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit in London, appear to discuss about the President of the United States of America Donald Trump without literally taking his name at the function at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.