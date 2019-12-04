Mean Girls NATO Edition: When Macron, Trudeau and Boris got together to mock Trump

A video footage of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte is going viral all over social media.

The world leaders are completely unaware of someone recording their 'gossip' at the opening of this week’s NATO (The North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit in London.

In the function at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, the leaders appear to discuss about the President of the United States of America Donald Trump without literally taking his name.