Full list of countries having four-day work week; check here

Spain, Iceland and Japan in the past tried the four-day work week on a temporary basis, while the UAE became the first country to implement the pattern in December last year. This week, Belgium stepped into the trend along other European countries on the four day working schedule.

Is India on the list? Check it out yourself! Here's the full list of countries having four-day work week with the aim to work-life balance.

If the four labor codes proposed in December are implemented in India, employees would be likely to enjoy four days work week. Thus, so far India is underway to decide on the proposed strategy by international regions.

Belgium

The most recent update on the work deal comes from Belgium, as Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Tuesday announced the four day work week along the right to deny tasks post-work hours.

United Arab Emirates

In early December 2021, the United Arab Emirates became the pioneer to scrap the five-day workweek and revise it to a four-and-a-half day. The new schedule got to effect since January 1, 2022.

New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last year suggested that their employers would be benefitted by a flexible work option, including a four-day week amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the plan was tested on an experiemntal basis.

Scotland

The region had previously launched a trial four-day workweek, as a means of campaign promise made by the ruling Scottish National Party.

Japan

The nation that has always talked of work efficiency and quality, sighed towards the four-day work week by urging firms to adopt the pattern. It was in June 2021 that Japan government as an initiative program asked companies to start a four-day workweek with an aim to improve the nation's work-life balance.

Ireland

Similar to Japan, Ireland took to experiement the work schedule in June 2021.

Iceland

Aiming at better productivity and result of employees, a four-year trial on this work plan was held in Iceland in October 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 05:46 PM IST