Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills 11, Injures 7 In Western Iran | X @ANI

A fuel tanker exploded in western Iran, killing 11 people and injuring seven others, according to state media.

Tanker Collides With Cars

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported late on Saturday that the tanker collided with other vehicles before catching fire near a traffic police station close to the Kurdish city of Sanandaj.

The city is about 400 km west of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Faulty Brakes Cited

According to the report, a faulty brake system was responsible for the accident.

The seven people injured in the explosion were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Similar Crash Killed 15 In 2018

A similar accident occurred near Sanandaj in 2018 when a fuel tanker collided with an intercity passenger bus.

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The crash killed 15 people and injured four others.

Iran Records Over 17,000 Road Deaths Annually

More than 17,000 people die in road and traffic accidents in Iran every year.

Experts attribute the country's high road fatality rate to unsafe vehicles, disregard for traffic rules and inadequate emergency services.