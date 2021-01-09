From Trump Twitter ban to offline merch store: How US tech firms have cracked down against RW ecosystem

In a rather unprecedented move, the US President has been cut off from social media access. Donald Trump's Twitter account has been suspended, and he remains 'indefinitely' locked out of Facebook and Instagram. And as people outrage or cheer on the move - both online and offline - many other companies are cracking down on Trump and his allies.

It is not simply the @realdonaldtrump handle with more than 88 million followers that has been suspended. Attempts made by the President to reach out to his supporters through the Team Trump twitter handle soon led to the suspension of that account. And his posts on the topic, shared from the President's official handle were deleted. Facebook and Instagram have said that the block over his Facebook and Instagram accounts were being extended "indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks". At the end of two weeks, Trump will no longer be President.