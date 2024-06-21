'From No Fly List To Tribute': Canadian FM Stumped By Question On Hardeep Singh Nijjar; VIDEO

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was questioned about Canada govt's chance of stance regarding Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was killed on June 18, 2023 | X

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was stumped when she was asked by a journalist about the Canadian government's change of stance on slain Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on 18 June 2023, Surrey in Canada, continues to strain relationship between India and Canada. The Finance Minister was asked about the recent 'tribute' or silence observed by the Canadian Parliament to mark one year of passing away of Hardeep Singh Nijjar even when Nijjar was placed on a 'no-fly list' and had his bank accounts frozen while he was alive.

"This was a murder of a Canadian in Canada and on Canada soil. This is unacceptable," said FM Freeland. She also supported Trudeau government's stand in the House of Commons, saying "It was the right thing to do. But it wasn't an esay thing to do." She further added, "For the Government of Canada all its citizens are equal and murder on Canadian soil is not acceptable. It was a big thing that the Canadian Prime Minister did (said) and I think all Canadian should feel protected and safe."

Chrystia Freeland @cafreeland is stumped with this question asking why Hardeep Singh Nijjar who, before his death was on the no-fly list and his bank accounts were frozen, now after his death he is being given tribute in the parliament....what exactly changed?



Listen to her… pic.twitter.com/fO8KcfGBki — Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) June 21, 2024

The tribute to Nijjar comes in the backdrop of severe strain in India-Canada ties following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing in the Parliament of Canada.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated".

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Ottawa giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.