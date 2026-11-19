From Burnt Cars To Photo Walls: How Israel Remembers October 7 Hamas Attack Victims, Strives To Find Hope & Normalcy | Amisha Shirgave

Earlier this month, I took a flight to Israel, expecting the visit to be centred around my journalistic assignment of covering the Israel Canada Fashion Week, where designers, artists and young creative minds came together to showcase their work.

However, just a day after witnessing models walk the runway in Tel Aviv, showcasing creativity, individuality and contemporary design, I found myself standing at places where the atmosphere was completely different. Our visit to the Nova Music Festival memorial and Tkuma offered a deeply moving glimpse into the human stories behind the victims of the October 7, 2023 attacks, taking us beyond the images and headlines that have shaped much of the world's understanding of Israel. It was an experience that brought us closer to the events of one of the most devastating days in Israel's recent history.

Tkuma: Where damaged vehicles tell stories

At Tkuma, the sight of hundreds of burnt and damaged vehicles was difficult to ignore. Cars, many reduced to twisted metal and charred remains, stood as physical reminders of the violence that unfolded on October 7.

The vehicles were collected from different locations in the southern region, including roads and areas surrounding the Nova festival grounds. Rather than being treated as ordinary wreckage, they have been preserved as part of a memorial intended to document what happened that day.

Tkuma memorial site | Amisha Shirgave

Walking through the site, one is confronted with the scale of destruction. Each vehicle represents a journey that was interrupted, and behind the wreckage are stories of people whose lives changed forever.

At Tkuma, our guide was Major (Res.) Adam Ittah, a reserve officer in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, serving as the Spokesman of the Southern District - Home Front Command. He explained the brutality Israeli civilians faced.

"It was always (Palestinian militant group) Hamas that attacked first," he told The Free Press Journal. "The world looks at us as attackers but forget what happened on October 7. More than 5,500 Hamas terrorists entered Israel and killed people. No matter their religion, they killed everyone they saw."

Major (Res.) Adam Ittah at Tkuma memorial site | Amisha Shirgave

"These cars that are on display here, around 350 cars are proof of the brutality caused. There are also terrorist vehicles we've displayed for people to come and see it for themselves. It is also a proof of how the terrorists barged in with plans to kill," Adam said pointing to a preserved terrorist vehicle with machine gun on it. The visit offered a perspective that photographs and news reports often cannot convey.

Nova Music Festival: Remembering the people behind the photographs

Our next visit took us to the Nova Music Festival memorial site near Re'im, where hundreds of young people had gathered for a music festival on that fateful October day to celebrate life, music and have fun, not knowing that those would be be their last moments on earth.

The site, once associated with music, celebration and togetherness, has since become a place of remembrance.

Nova Music Festival memorial site | Amisha Shirgave

Photographs, names and personal memorials line the grounds, giving visitors an opportunity to remember the individuals who lost their lives. Looking at the photographs, it becomes difficult to see the tragedy merely as a number or a news headline. Each face represents an individual with a family, friendships, ambitions and a life that was far deeper than being a mere statistic.

The memorial is particularly moving because it preserves the identities of those who were there. Their photographs and names ensure that the people remembered at the site are not reduced to numbers. It is a deeply painful site to witness, specially because so many young lives were lost in seconds.

Tomer Wiener, a survivor of the Nova music festival attack, shared the story of his miraculous escape. "I and my girlfriend had come to attend the Nova music festival ahead of my birthday. Little did I know it would turn into such a scar, such a tragic event where I had my friends' blood on my hands, where I saw so many young people just fall on ground after gunshot wounds. I still have no idea how I made it out alive," recalled Tomer.

Tomer Weiner talking to FPJ | Amisha Shirgave

"I hid in the bushes along with my girlfriend while we could hear gunshots and missiles right above our head. I hid for 4 hours before I finally had the courage to run for my life. It is a very painful moment to recall but I do it because my friends who lost their lives, can't share their stories so I share it on behalf of them. It brought me closer to God than drift me apart from him after all that suffering. He got me out from a very dark place and I will always be grateful and I keep sharing my story for the world to know the truth," he added.

Beyond the headlines

As journalists, we often encounter tragic events through breaking news updates, photographs, videos and official statements. But visiting these memorial sites offered an opportunity to understand the human stories that remain long after the headlines fade.

The experience also brought an unexpected contrast to our fashion-week itinerary. In one part of the trip, we were witnessing creativity, self-expression and new ideas. In another, we were standing at places dedicated to preserving the memory of people whose lives were cut short.

The two experiences were vastly different, but together they offered a broader understanding of the country, its people and the stories that shape their lives. Beyond all of it, it showed how Israel continues to find hope, build new lives, and strive for normalcy.