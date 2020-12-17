French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19, Sputnik reported citing French Presidency said on Thursday.

"In accordance with current health regulations applicable to everyone, the president will isolate himself for seven days, continuing to work remotely," the press service added.

It said the president took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared." The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced.

It said he would isolate himself for seven days. "He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance," it added.

France is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus.