French Banker Jailed For Forcing Partner Into Sex With ‘487 Men’ Over Seven Years

A French court has sentenced former banker Guillaume Bucci, 51, to 25 years in prison after convicting him of torturing and sexually abusing his former partner over a seven-year period.

The survivor, identified as Laetitia R, told the court she endured repeated violence, humiliation and coercion between 2015 and 2022. She alleged that Bucci gradually forced her into sexual encounters with hundreds of men arranged by him.

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During her testimony, Laetitia said she “stopped counting at 487 men,” claiming the encounters involved friends, colleagues and strangers, some of whom she reportedly met multiple times. She told the court that the abuse escalated over the years and left her emotionally shattered.

Bucci admitted to several disturbing acts during the trial but insisted they were consensual sexual practices. Prosecutors, however, presented threatening messages allegedly sent by him, including warnings that he would kill her if she failed to obey his demands.

Laetitia testified that she lived in “constant fear” throughout the relationship and described the abuse as “pure and simple violence.”

The woman said she decided to publicly share her ordeal after being inspired by Gisèle Pelicot, whose case shocked France in 2024.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence, citing concerns over the risk of reoffending, but the court ultimately sentenced Bucci to 25 years in prison.