'Freaking Shameful': Video Of US Military Adjusting Red Carpet For Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Arrival Sparks Online Backlash

Video Of US Military Adjusting Red Carpet For Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Arrival Sparks Online Backlash | X

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in the United States on Wednesday, September 24, 2026, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the ministry’s protocol chief Hong Lei, and other Chinese delegation members for a high-profile, three-day state visit focused on bilateral talks regarding trade, artificial intelligence, and international relations. However, one 12-second clip of US military personnel has become the highlight of the event. The clip shows uniformed US military personnel on their hands and knees making last-minute adjustments to a red carpet as the Chinese President lands in the US.

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Video of red carpet adjustments sparks backlash

On Thursday, September 24, 2026, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the US with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the ministry’s protocol chief Hong Lei, and other Chinese delegation members for a high-profile, three-day state visit. Amid his arrival, one video of US military personnel sparked backlash online. A video showing US military personnel on their hands and knees making last-minute adjustments to a red carpet as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived. The 12-second clip, which circulated widely on social media, captured several service members hurriedly smoothing and cleaning the 30-metre (98 feet) carpet moments before Xi emerged from his aircraft.

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Chinese officials watch operation

The 12-second clip shows US soldiers rolling out a red carpet for China’s President Xi as he lands at the US's Joint Base Andrews. Chinese officials – including Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the ministry’s protocol chief Hong Lei – can be seen watching the operation from the aircraft doorway.

Several users criticised the scene, questioning why US military personnel were involved in arranging the carpet for a foreign head of state. One social media post described the moment as “freaking shameful”.

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Bill Madden said, "Just when you thought Trump could not possibly humiliate himself and America any further, he put the United States military on its hands and knees to buff the red carpet so Xi wouldn't get dust on his shoes."

Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot and Democratic Party politician from Kentucky, commented that US service members did not “swear an oath to be props in some authoritarian ego-stroking spectacle”.

Trump delivers lavish welcome

President Donald Trump delivered an unusually lavish welcome. It is rare for a US President to greet a foreign leader plane-side at Joint Base Andrews. Before that, 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy travelled to the base to meet British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan as he landed. The ceremony included military flyovers by two B-1 Lancer bombers, a 21-gun salute, military flyovers, and a formal White House arrival ceremony. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump personally greeted Xi and Peng Liyuan on the tarmac.

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Xi Jinping, China’s president and general secretary of the Communist Party of China, has been at the centre of intense diplomatic and geopolitical discussions involving Washington and Beijing. The two countries have significant disagreements over trade, technology, Taiwan, security, and other issues, while maintaining diplomatic engagement.