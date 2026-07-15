France Set To Approve Assisted Dying Law After Final Lower House Vote | X - @kuwaittimesnews

France moved a step closer on Wednesday to recognising the right to assisted dying, with the lower house of parliament expected to approve a controversial bill backed by President Emmanuel Macron. The legislation, however, will still face review by the Constitutional Council after Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu requested the country's highest constitutional authority to examine it once passed.

Olivier Falorni, the bill's author and a former lawmaker-turned-mayor, described the process as "a marathon with hurdles". He said the vote marks "the culmination of a struggle" after "14 years of parliamentary battles on this issue".

Although the National Assembly approved the bill, it was rejected by the Senate, AFP reports. Under the French Constitution, the government allowed the lower house to have the final say without the Senate's approval. Lecornu's office said the Constitutional Council's review was necessary because the lack of debate in the Senate meant the text fell short of a draft "meeting both the aspirations of its proponents and the concerns of those worried about its implementation".

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Who Would Be Eligible Under the Law

The proposed law would allow assisted dying for adults suffering from an incurable condition who are able to express their wishes in a "free and informed" manner and are experiencing physical pain. The pain must either be resistant to treatment or considered unbearable by patients who have chosen not to undergo or continue treatment.

A physician would first verify a patient's eligibility before a panel reviews whether the legal criteria are met. The final decision would rest with the doctor, while patients would retain the right to withdraw consent at any stage. In most cases, patients would administer the lethal substance themselves, although a health worker could assist if they are physically unable to do so.

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Supporters and Opponents Remain Divided

Supporters said the legislation strikes the right balance. Agnes Firmin Le Bodo, a centre-right lawmaker and former health minister who drafted the 2024 bill, said the law "will be passed because it is balanced".

Opposition to the measure remains strong. Christophe Bentz of the far-right National Rally (RN) described the legislation as "very dangerous" and warned of the risk of "abuses". Religious groups and organisations opposed to abortion and euthanasia were expected to stage protests near the National Assembly on the day of the vote.

Macron pledged to introduce an assisted dying law after winning a second term in 2022, in what has been seen as one of France's most significant social reforms since the legalisation of same-sex marriage in 2012. If adopted, France will join the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and Canada in legalising assisted dying.