France Removes Airport Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Nationals Holding Ordinary Passports | Representative Image

The Embassy of France in India, on April 23, announced a significant easing of transit visa rules for Indian travellers, marking an important development in travel facilitation between the two countries.

According to the official press release, with effect from 10 April 2026, Indian nationals holding ordinary passports will no longer be required to obtain an airport transit visa when passing through the international transit zone of airports located in French territory, provided they remain within that zone during their layover and are travelling onward to a third country.

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This decision comes after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that measures would be taken to ease Indian nationals’ travel via France during his visit in February 2026. Following President Macron’s announcement, a decree regarding documents and visas required for the entry of foreigners into French territory was adopted and published in the Official Gazette on April 9.

The exemption is limited in scope and applies only to travellers who remain within the international zone of the airport and do not enter French territory during their transit. Passengers who wish to leave the airport premises or whose travel plans require entry into France will still need to comply with the relevant visa regulations. The exemption is strictly designed to facilitate seamless transit rather than broader entry into the country.