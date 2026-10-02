France Protests Escalate As Nearly 400 Schools Shut, Students Clash With Police

Protests by high school students in France intensified on Friday, with nearly 400 schools and educational establishments expected to remain closed as demonstrators blocked entrances, clashed with police and, in some cases, set fires.

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The movement, which began in the Paris region last month over teacher shortages, long school hours and poor infrastructure, has since spread across the country. Authorities said the unrest has increasingly turned violent, with around 2,000 people taken into police custody since the protests began, 90% of them minors.

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Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said the demonstrations had moved beyond student grievances and become a public-order issue. He accused a “violent minority” of targeting buses and schools and questioned whether all those involved were students.

Nearly 400 schools expected shut

Education Minister Edouard Geffray said nearly 400 of France's 3,700 high schools were expected to remain shut on Friday. He said at least 65 staff members, including 40 school principals, had been injured, while around 170 students were wounded. More than 100 schools had also suffered serious damage.

In Paris, fire damaged the entrances of two high schools, with firefighters deployed to extinguish the flames. Police also used tear gas at a high school in Brest, while clashes were reported at other locations.

Students allege excessive police force

Students have accused police of excessive force, including the use of tear gas. The protests have also acquired a political dimension ahead of next year's presidential election, with the government accusing the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) of backing the movement. LFI rejected the allegation.

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Geffray was scheduled to meet education unions and student representatives on Friday to seek dialogue, while Darmanin said authorities were considering holding parents financially responsible for damage caused by their children.