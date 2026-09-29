WATCH: Zinedine Zidane’s Epic Reaction to Michael Olise’s Late France Winner Goes Viral

Zinedine Zidane could not hide his delight as France secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Belgium in the Nations League. The former France star erupted on the touchline after Michael Olise scored a stunning late winner. His wild celebration quickly became one of the night’s biggest moments.

Olise came off the bench and made the difference in the 88th minute. He raced through Belgium’s half before curling a low effort into the bottom-right corner. The finish gave France the breakthrough they had been waiting for.

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Zinedine Zidane goes wild

The cameras then caught Zidane’s incredible reaction on the touchline. He sprinted along the sideline before kicking a spare ball away in celebration. His emotions showed just how much the late goal meant to France.

France had remained patient as Belgium defended resolutely for much of the match. The French side continued pushing for an opening despite struggling to find the decisive touch. Their persistence finally paid off in the closing stages.

Olise’s goal sparked huge celebrations among the French players and staff. Zidane’s reaction added another memorable scene as he celebrated France’s resilience. The former midfielder appeared to share the players’ relief and excitement.

Video footage of the celebration captures Zidane racing down the touchline moments after the goal. The sight of him kicking the spare ball away has quickly become a standout image from the match. It perfectly summed up the drama of France’s late victory.

With just minutes remaining, Olise produced the moment that decided the contest. His composed finish secured all three points for France after a tense battle with Belgium. Zidane’s unforgettable celebration provided the perfect ending to a dramatic night.