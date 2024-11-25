France: Prosecution Seeks 20-Year Sentence For Dominique Pelicot In Mass Rape Case, Trial Sparks Global Outcry

French prosecution seeks 20-year sentence for Dominique Pelicot in mass rape case |

Paris: Today, at the court hearing of the Pelicot mass rape case in France, the prosecution sought the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison against the main perpetrator, Dominique Pelicot, 71, for his “abject actions” of having drugged, raped and had his wife, Gisele Pelicot raped by dozens of men recruited on the internet for a whole decade between July 2011 and October 2020 at their marital home in Mazan, south of France.

“20 years is a lot, because it is 20 years of a life, whatever be one's age. But it is also too little in view of the seriousness of the acts that were committed and repeated,” stressed the deputy prosecutor, Laure Chabaud while requesting at the same time that “at the end of the accused’s sentence, a possible detention measure be considered.”

Dominique Pelicot, who has never denied his acts, has admitted to being a “rapist”, nevertheless seemed affected by the sentence requested against him. “He is devastated, it is never easy for a man to hear that a 20-year sentence is requested against him,” said his lawyer, Béatrice Zavarro, when the hearing was adjourned.

During the prosecution’s opening speech, Jean-François Mayet, deputy public prosecutor of Avignon, declared, “the issue is not a conviction or an acquittal, but to fundamentally change the relationships between men and women.”

“This trial is shaking up our society with respect to our relationship with others, more so in the most intimate of relationships between human beings,” he stressed, noting the “most abnormal nature of this trial in view of the unimaginable seriousness of the offences with which Pelicot and 50 other accused are being charged.”

Co-incidentally, today is also the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. “The indictment on this very special day is yet another symbol,” remarked Antoine Camus, one of the two lawyers for the civil parties.

These requisitions were closely scrutinized as the main victim, Gisèle Pelicot, 71, rose to the status of a feminist icon in France after refusing a trial behind closed doors. She said that she wanted the shame to change sides.

The Pelicot case has made headlines all over the world. With 138 accredited media outlets including 57 foreign ones, this trial has created huge waves well beyond French borders. For instance, the president of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, Karol Cariola, testified last week, saluting “the courage and dignity of Gisèle Pelicot, an ordinary citizen who has taught a lesson to the whole world.”

“It is a very emotional moment," said Mrs Pelicot this morning as she entered the courtroom. For this powerful moment, facing her ex-husband who had become her tormentor, she was alone, accompanied by her two lawyers and her legal assistant. None of the couple's three children were present.

What sentences will the prosecution seek against Dominique Pelicot's other 50 co-defendants? Even though most of them are being prosecuted for the same crime, the rape of Mrs Pelicot, and therefore also risk 20 years in prison, requesting individual sentences for each of them is mandatory.

Could all these men aged between 26 and 74 years could have actually believed that they were participating in the scenario of a libertine couple, where the wife would pretend to sleep? Were they “manipulated” by Dominique Pelicot? Was their discernment impaired at the time of the events, as claimed last week by the lawyers of 33 of the accused? On the eve of today’s hearing, several feminist groups put up banners that read, “20 years for each!”

According to the official schedule, the indictment is scheduled to last three days after which the floor will be given to the defense lawyers. Dominique Pelicot's lawyer, Béatrice Zavarro, will open the show. Then, her colleagues will follow suit. This will go on till 13 December. The court will then have one week to deliberate. A verdict is expected on 20 December at the latest.