France: PM Jean Castex not in favour of compulsory vaccination even as COVID-19 situation continues to worsen

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday said that making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory to rein in the new coronavirus variant Omicron would not be very helpful, reported Reuters.

"We already have some difficulties to control the health pass compliance. Those difficulties would be even bigger if we made vaccination compulsory," Castex told BFM TV and RMC Radio.

This Prime Minister's comment comes in the wake of worsening COVID-19 situation in France.

The French Public Health Agency said 332,252 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said that the fight against the pandemic in France is "far from over".

"In two weeks, the incidence rate has tripled and has exceeded 1,800 cases per 100,000 inhabitants," he said.

Hospitals are overcrowded, and the majority of coronavirus-infected patients in intensive care are unvaccinated, he added.

"The situation could get worse over the next few weeks," Attal warned, adding that nearly 20,000 people are hospitalised, and more than 2,000 new patients are being admitted on a daily basis.

About 3,700 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, which is more than 70 per cent of the French health system's initial capacity.

"The booster dose of the vaccine prevents 90 per cent of severe forms, including for the Omicron variant," Attal stressed.

He also announced several decisions of the Council of Ministers, including the declaration of a health emergency in French overseas territories.

For travellers between France and the UK, the list of compelling reasons to travel will be "enlarged, mostly for professionals".

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 04:59 PM IST