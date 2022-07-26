e-Paper Get App

France opens monkeypox vaccination centre in Paris as cases soar

The Health Minister said the number of confirmed cases now stands at more than 1,700.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter/ Representative Image

French Health Minister Francois Braun announced that a high-capacity monkeypox vaccination centre will be open to the public from Tuesday in Paris.

According to Public Health France, the capital region recorded 726 monkeypox cases, almost half of the 1,567 confirmed cases in France last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Health Minister said the number of confirmed cases now stands at more than 1,700.

Braun emphasised the country has "reacted immediately" to the increased number of monkeypox cases, adding: "Up to today, more than 100 vaccination centers are in place."

The World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on July 23.

Read Also
Delhi, Kerala on alert as monkeypox cases confirmed; to screen passengers on airports
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldFrance opens monkeypox vaccination centre in Paris as cases soar

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt bans plastic coated products

Maharashtra Govt bans plastic coated products

Maharashtra outwits rivals to attract mega investment of Rs 2.06 lakh cr from Vedanta-Foxconn JV in...

Maharashtra outwits rivals to attract mega investment of Rs 2.06 lakh cr from Vedanta-Foxconn JV in...

Fight for Sena symbol: SC to hear on Aug 1 Thackeray group's plea against EC proceedings

Fight for Sena symbol: SC to hear on Aug 1 Thackeray group's plea against EC proceedings

What is Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association scam involving NC president Farooq Abdullah?

What is Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association scam involving NC president Farooq Abdullah?

SSC recruitment scam: ED summons another TMC MLA, Manik Bhattacharya

SSC recruitment scam: ED summons another TMC MLA, Manik Bhattacharya