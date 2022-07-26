Delhi, Kerala on alert as monkeypox cases confirmed; to screen passengers on airports | FPJ

Delhi will be screening all international arrivals at ports, airports to check the spread of monkeypox. The passengers exhibiting symptoms of monkeypox to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital in the capital city.

Reportedly, the travellers having symptoms like high fever, back pain and joint pain at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will be sent to isolation ward at LNJP hospital which has a special team of 20 members to deal with patients.

According to a report in India Today, family members will also be quarantined and close contacts of suspected patients will be traced. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on july 25, Monday.

Authorities were also told to adhere to guidelines issued by the Union government and also were directed to strengthen referral arrangements from airports and ports to link hospital.

The meeting was held after a man in the capital city tested positive for monkeypox.

In the first reported case of monkeypox in Delhi, a 34-year-old person from west Delhi was found infected. He is currently in LNJP Hospital and will take at least a week to fully recover.

Thermal scanning at Kerala airports

Health Minister Veena George was quoted in the report as saying that international travellers will have to undergo thermal scanning at airports to check for symptoms of monkeypox.

George added that health desks have been set up at all international airports and said there are facilities for vaccination in all 14 districts, health department staff, especially dermatologists, equipped with awareness.

Kerala has so far reported three cases of the infection.