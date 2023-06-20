 France News: African-Origin Man Attacks Elderly Woman And Granddaughter In Bordeaux, Shocking Visuals Surface
Just as the woman enters inside the house along with the granddaughter and is about to close the door, the accused swiftly moves to push the door and attacks the elderly woman and the girl.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
Still from the video showing a migrant attacking an old lady and her granddaughter | Twitter

In a shocking video from Bordeaux City in France, an alleged migrant of African origin was seen violently dragging an elderly woman and her granddaughter. The harrowing video shows the violent migrant pulling the grandmother down to the ground, who looked shocked at the incident as her reaction indicated. The incident has raised concerns over safety in the locality as there was no one to help the distressed grandmother and the little girl.

The video captures the accused standing on the street close to the house before the elderly woman and the granddaughter opened their door to look for something. As the grandmother looked toward the road, the accused migrant, who was standing with a white cloth in his hand as if covering something, moves toward the elderly woman and the little girl who are standing at the entrance of their home.

Just as the woman enters inside the house along with the granddaughter and is about to close the door, the accused swiftly moves to push the door and attacks the elderly woman. Shortly, it is seen that the accused pins down the woman, who is shocked at the impact of the fall. The accused also pulls the little girl, picks up something and then runs away as the elderly woman tries to register what had happened.

The incident, after it was shared on social media, evoked reactions.

"How awful. Bordeaux today. This is what they have done to our country. French, wake up," wrote Former French presidential candidate, Eric Zemmour. The incident is bound to revise debate in France on incidents of violence involving migrants and the law enforcement's response to acts of violence.

