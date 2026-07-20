France Moves To Ban Social Media For Children Under 15 Ahead Of New School Year

French lawmakers are seeking to finalise legislation restricting social media access for children under 15 before schools reopen | AI Generated Representational Image

Paris, July 20, 2026: French lawmakers are working to reach a compromise on a bill that would ban children under 15 from accessing social media, with the aim of bringing the law into force at the start of the new school year in September.

With Parliament's summer recess approaching, seven members each from the National Assembly and the Senate were due to meet on Monday in a joint committee to resolve differences. If an agreement is reached, the bill could be approved by both chambers as early as Tuesday. However, it cannot become law before Aug. 10 because of the notification period required under European Union (EU) law.

French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly backed the proposal, which could be among the last major laws adopted during his presidency before he leaves office next year.

Disagreement Over Scope

The main difference between the National Assembly and the Senate concerns which platforms would be covered. The National Assembly wants the ban to apply to all online social networking services, while the Senate favours a blacklist of specific platforms. Online encyclopaedias, educational or scientific directories, and open-source software development and sharing platforms would remain exempt.

The bill also proposes banning the use of mobile phones in high schools and was drafted to comply with the EU Digital Services Act, which sets strict online safety requirements.

EU Raises Legal Concerns

Although supporting stronger protection for minors, the European Commission said the latest version of the bill is not fully compatible with EU law, noting that some provisions overlap with the Digital Services Act. It asked France to amend the draft legislation.

The Senate maintains that the proposed blacklist was not questioned by the Commission and argues that only provisions granting excessive powers to the French regulatory authority for audiovisual and digital communication need revision.

"Everyone must rise to the importance of the issue at stake, which is nothing less than protecting the physical and mental health of our children,” the Senate said in a statement.

Health Risks Highlighted

According to France's health watchdog, one in two teenagers spends between two and five hours a day on a smartphone. A report published in December found that about 90% of children aged 12 to 17 use smartphones daily to access the internet, while 58% use them for social networking.

The report linked social media use to reduced self-esteem and greater exposure to content related to risky behaviours, including self-harm, drug use and suicide. Several families in France have filed lawsuits against TikTok, alleging that harmful content on the platform contributed to teenage suicides.

Global Push For Restrictions

Support for minimum age restrictions on social media is growing internationally. Earlier this month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for limits on children's access to social media, while a special EU panel recommended banning access for children under 13 until technology companies can prove their platforms are safe.

Highlighting her concerns, von der Leyen said children under 3 should have no exposure to screens and identified infinite scrolling as one of the "addictive" traits that technology companies must address.

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Countries including Australia, the UK, Turkiye and Indonesia have already introduced restrictions preventing children under 15 or 16 from using platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

The European Commission is also expected to present a proposal for the EU's 27 member countries to consider in the near future.

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