France: Massive Explosion In Paris Critically Injures At Least 7 ; Visuals Surface

A blast in the fifth arrondissement of in Rue Saint-Jacques of the French capital Paris has resulted in sixteen people being injured, with seven in critical condition.

The explosion caused the facade of one building to collapse onto the street, and multiple buildings have caught fire as a result.

A significant presence of police forces and firefighters has been deployed to the scene to manage the situation.

Chaos descended upon Paris' 5th arrondissement on the evening of June 21, 2023, when a sudden and powerful explosion rattled the neighborhood. At approximately 5 pm, residents were startled by the tremendous blast, initially mistaking it for thunder. The cause of this detonation was revealed to be a gas explosion near the Val-de-Grâce Church on Rue Saint-Jacques.

The aftermath of the incident painted a grim picture in the district's Place Alphonse-Laveran. Thick black smoke billowed into the sky, debris scattered the streets, and frightened Parisians hurriedly fled from the scene. Prompt emergency services arrived swiftly, evacuating the area and working diligently to ensure the safety of those affected. Reports from witnesses indicated a possible secondary gas leak, intensifying the urgency of the situation.

Florence Berthout, the Mayor of the 5th arrondissement, arrived at the site shortly after the incident and confirmed that there were no casualties at the Val-de-Grâce site. However, she emphasized that the consequences of the explosion extended beyond that immediate area. Local residents reported a pervasive smell of gas, raising concerns about the potential for further incidents.

Deputy Mayor Edouard Civel took to Twitter to inform the public that a gas explosion had occurred at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the Val-de-Grâce district, resulting in multiple buildings catching fire.

