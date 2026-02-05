France Demographic Crisis: Birth Rate Hits Post-World War II Low As Government Unveils Major Fertility Plan

France Demographic Crisis: Just 643,773 Births In 2025 Spur Sweeping Fertility Reforms | AI Generated Representational Image

Paris, Feb 05: France, which has traditionally boasted one of the highest fertility rates in Europe, is now grappling with one of the biggest demographic challenges in its history.

The country has reported its lowest birth rate since the end of World War II, with only 643,773 births registered across the country in 2025, according to the French national statistical bureau INSEE.

As the birth rate continues to plummet, the French government has launched an ambitious plan to fight the growing problem of infertility and help citizens have children.

Government launches national fertility plan

The new plan, launched by French Health Minister Stéphanie Rist, consists of 16 measures covering prevention, diagnosis, treatment and medical innovation. It is also in line with French President Emmanuel Macron’s appeal for “demographic rearmament”, made less than two years ago, in 2024.

One of the most striking measures is the government’s decision to send letters to all French citizens aged 29 or older by the end of this summer. This measure is particularly significant because 29 is the legal age at which French citizens can choose to freeze their eggs or sperm without any medical reason, as per the bioethics law passed by the French government in 2021.

Focus on informed personal choice

“This is not about telling people to have children,” Rist emphasised, “but about ensuring that everyone can make informed personal choices.” The ministry explained that one out of every eight infertile couples in France suffers from the condition due to medical, environmental, behavioural and social causes.

Expansion of egg-freezing facilities

To encourage more people to consider preserving their eggs, the French government plans to almost double the number of egg-freezing facilities from the current 40 to 70 by 2028. Negotiations on the involvement of private companies in providing these services, while maintaining the long-standing French tradition of free egg donation, are under way.

Research into fertility and maternal health

In addition to assisting individuals, the government’s strategy focuses on the study of fertility and maternal health. This includes diagnosing infertile conditions and studying ailments such as endometriosis and PCOD (polycystic ovarian disease), which are major causes of infertility among women. Research on the effects of environmental pollutants and endocrine disruptors will also be given top priority.

Perinatal health under review

France is linking its efforts to encourage fertility with an overall review of perinatal and maternal health. Since 2011, France’s rates of maternal and infant mortality have been slightly higher than those of other European nations.

To address this issue, the health ministry aims to extend morbidity and mortality analyses to all regions of France by the end of this year and establish a fully functional national birth registry by 2027. A data-driven approach, guided by top experts, will help identify what is not working.

Debate on non-natalist approach

The initiative arrives amid warnings of a widening gap between France’s desire to have more children and its actual fertility rate. Jérémie Patrier-Leitus, a member of parliament who helped draft a parliamentary report on France’s declining birth rate, believes the country can raise fertility without adopting a pro-natalist strategy. “Too many people are giving up on having children,” he said. “We need to help people, not convince them.”

As birth rates reach historic lows, this new fertility strategy may mark an important shift for France. It represents both a medical and social approach aimed at helping prospective parents move ahead with their lives.