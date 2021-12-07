FPJ Explains: Why did Myanmar court sentence Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 years in prison? What was India's reaction?

A special court in Myanmar's capital sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison on Monday. She was found guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions.

The sentencing was the first in a series of cases in which the 76-year-old Nobel laureate is being prosecuted since the army seized power on Feb 1, preventing her National League for Democracy party from starting a second five-year term in office. The verdict in another case against her is expected next week. According to reports, she is facing a total of 11 charges, and if found guilty she could be sentenced to a maximum imprisonment of 102 years.

Why has the court sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison?

The court found Aung San Suu Kyi on two charges — of inciting the public against the military and breaching the COVID-19 protocols in the country.

The court, however, did not make clear whether she would be sent to prison for the two convictions or placed under house arrest.

The incitement case involved statements posted on her party's Facebook page after she and other party leaders had already been detained by the military, while the coronavirus charge involved a campaign appearance ahead of elections in November last year which her party overwhelmingly won.

The army, whose allied party lost many seats in the election, claimed massive voting fraud, but independent election observers did not detect any major irregularities.

The ruling by the court in Naypyitaw was conveyed by a legal official who insisted on anonymity for fear of being punished by the authorities. Suu Kyi's trials are closed to the media and spectators, and her lawyers, who had been the sole source of information on the proceedings, were served with gag orders in October forbidding them from releasing information.

Cases against Aung San Suu Kyi:

The cases against Suu Kyi are widely seen as contrived to discredit her and keep her from running for the next election. The constitution bars anyone sent to prison after being convicted of a crime from holding high office or becoming a lawmaker.

She is being tried in several other cases including four separate corruption charges over the alleged acceptance of bribes and abuse of office to obtain favourable terms on property transactions. Other cases against her now being tried cover the alleged unregistered import and use of walkie-talkies by her security guards; violation of the Official Secrets Act, in which jailed Australian economist Sean Turnell is a co-defendant.

A trial on a fifth corruption charge has not yet started, and state media last week announced a sixth charge has also been filed against Suu Kyi. The latest charge accuses her and Win Myint of corruption in granting permits to rent and buy a helicopter.

India's response:

India on Tuesday said it is "disturbed" by the recent verdicts relating to Aung San Suu Kyi and others, saying the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld.

"We are disturbed at the recent verdicts. As a neighbouring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar," Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said.

"We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. Any development that undermines these processes and accentuates differences is a matter of deep concern," he said.

Bagchi was responding to a media query about the proceedings against Aung Sang Suu Kyi and others in Myanmar.

"It is our sincere hope that keeping their nation's future in mind, efforts would be made by all sides to advance the path of dialogue," he said.

(With AP and PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 05:17 PM IST