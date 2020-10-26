FPJ Explains: What is fracking, and why is it being debated amid US Election 2020?

While these can be limited with the precautionary measures that companies have put in place, fracking can also take a massive toll on the environment. It uses massive quantities of water and the process itself has also prompted concern about possible earthquakes and tremors. Taking place as it often does is less developed areas, fracking can also affect the ecosystem.

Where do Joe Biden and President Donald Trump fall on fracking?

President Trump who is fighting to net a second term in office is supportive of efforts to extract oil and gas. As such, fracking finds favour with him, and has prompted him to repeatedly lash out at Joe Biden over the issue. Trump who has in the past decried some of the efforts to curb climate change had not put forth much by way of measures to address the potential problems that fracking can cause during his campaign.

Joe Biden on the other hand takes a far more moderate approach. While the Democratic camp has repeatedly said that they do not intend to let fracking be a continuing process, the implication here is that it will be phased out gradually.

"Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact," Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris had tweeted earlier in October at the time of her debate with Mike Pence.