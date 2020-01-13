Four rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops

Four rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad where US troops are based, military sources told AFP on Sunday, with security forces saying four Iraqi airmen were wounded.

A majority of US airmen stationed at the Al-Balad airbase north of Baghdad had already left, the military sources said, following tensions between the US and Iran over the last two weeks.

Military bases hosting US troops have been subject to volleys of rocket and mortar attacks in recent months that have mostly wounded Iraqi forces, but also killed one American contractor last month.

The origin of bombs has not been identified yet.

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday it did not aim to kill US troops when it fired a wave of missiles last week at Iraqi bases hosting American forces.

"Our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not important," the Guards' commander, Hossein Salami, told parliament, referring to last Wednesday's missile operation launched to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general.